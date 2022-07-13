The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Price Target to $11.90

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 21,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

