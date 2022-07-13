The Goldman Sachs Group Trims NOV (NYSE:NOV) Target Price to $16.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 41,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in NOV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 511,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NOV by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,491,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NOV by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,424,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,774 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NOV by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,085,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.