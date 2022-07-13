The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $364.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

