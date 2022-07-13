The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.19

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.19 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 55.54 ($0.66). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 436,644 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £58.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

