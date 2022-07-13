The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.19

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.19 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 55.54 ($0.66). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 436,644 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £58.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.
The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)
See Also
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.