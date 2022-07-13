The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.01

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.71. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.