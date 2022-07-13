The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.01

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.71. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 234,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

