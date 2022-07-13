Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27.

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.49 million for the quarter.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; electricity co-generation solutions; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system, as well as indirect contact heat recovery equipment.

