Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $520.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.12. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

