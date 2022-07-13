Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 28,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 98,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

