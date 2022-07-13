TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.50.

Shares of X traded down C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$127.58. 283,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.72. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6600005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

