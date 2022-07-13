Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $13.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toast shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 59,657 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms have also commented on TOST. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.
In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
