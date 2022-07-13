Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $13.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toast shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 59,657 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOST. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $3,252,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $57,302,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

