Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Up 1,960.0% in June

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 1,960.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,891,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOMDF traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 1,372,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,344. Todos Medical has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.03.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

Todos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.