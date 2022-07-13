Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Downgraded to Hold at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$109.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.00.

Shares of TIH traded down C$5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,650. The company has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.89. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

