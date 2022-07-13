Totally plc (LON:TLY) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Totally stock opened at GBX 42.51 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £79.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4,375.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.07. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.05 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.19 ($0.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.83) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

