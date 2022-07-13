ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 1,547.1% from the June 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 58.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,028,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.