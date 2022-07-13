ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 1,547.1% from the June 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $105.75.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 58.14%.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
