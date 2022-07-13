Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 180 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

