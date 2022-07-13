Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

