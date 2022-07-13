TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 9,553 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $54,316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.