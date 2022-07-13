TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

