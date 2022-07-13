TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

