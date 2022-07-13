TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 108,592 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,592 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

