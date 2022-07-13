TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 145,017 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

