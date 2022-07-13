TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,890 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 185,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

