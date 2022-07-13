TownSquare Capital LLC Has $37.88 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $273.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.87 and a 200-day moving average of $319.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

