TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

