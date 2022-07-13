TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 148,493 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 148,493 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

