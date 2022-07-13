TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 42,346 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,346 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

