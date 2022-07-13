TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 55,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,088 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $86,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

