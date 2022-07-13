tru Independence LLC Acquires 9,296 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises about 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,642,000 after acquiring an additional 653,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

