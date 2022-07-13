tru Independence LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 660.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,048 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

