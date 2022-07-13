tru Independence LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

WBA stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.