tru Independence LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Maxeon Solar Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned about 1.16% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

