tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 27,325 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

