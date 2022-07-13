tru Independence LLC Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 558.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

