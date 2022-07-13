tru Independence LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.