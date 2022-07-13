tru Independence LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

