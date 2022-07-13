tru Independence LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,343,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 426,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.