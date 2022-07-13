Trumpcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $867.00 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.