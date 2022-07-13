Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.48. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 685 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

