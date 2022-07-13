Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 5.9%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. 8,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,618,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

