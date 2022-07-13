Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 5.9%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. 8,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,618,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
