Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

TWST stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $934,689. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

