u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a CHF 130 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get u-blox alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. u-blox has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.