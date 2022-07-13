U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 4%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 3,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,171,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $765.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after acquiring an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 243,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.