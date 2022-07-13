Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $145,501.12

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $145,501.12 and $67.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009302 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00215978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

