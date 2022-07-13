UBP Investment Advisors SA Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

LRCX stock opened at $405.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

