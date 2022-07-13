UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $1.34 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

