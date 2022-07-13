UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 42,571 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 795.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

IVV stock opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

