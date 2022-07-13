UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 125 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 0.8% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.03. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.