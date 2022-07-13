UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.60

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBJF shares. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

