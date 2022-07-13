Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 24,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.