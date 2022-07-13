Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.39

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 44863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Under Armour by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 289,585 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

